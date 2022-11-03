A poor Ofsted rating has contributed to an upheaval which will see a Lynn school being shifted to a new academy trust.

Fen Rivers Academy, at Kilham's Way, has been operating under the Catch22 charity's umbrella since 2018.

However, due to a "challenging" Ofsted rating - with education watchdogs telling the school it requires improvement last month - it has become one of eight academies selected to be re-brokered.

Fen Rivers Academy will soon operate under a new trust (Image: Google Maps)

A definitive timescale has yet to be established for finding a new trust for the Lynn special school, but it is hoped a replacement can be sought out before April next year.

Daniel Jansen, the interim education CEO at Catch22, has told staff at re-brokered schools they will remain in post and can transfer to a new trust when it is found.

Amanda Fewkes, head teacher at Fen Rivers Academy, said: "We want to assure pupils and their parents and carers that the education and wellbeing of our pupils is, and will continue to be, our highest priority.

"We’ll continue to deliver day-to-day learning as normal, whilst ensuring that the transition to the new provider happens as smoothly as possible and without impact to the pupils’ education.

"The school is going from strength to strength and this will continue in the new trust once re-brokered.

"We’ll be keeping pupils and parents informed as and when a new provider is in place and staff will automatically transfer to the new provider.”

Fen Rivers Academy can support up to 96 children aged between five and 16.

Pupils are referred to the school by local authorities.

Mr Jansen added: "In reaching a decision as to how to proceed, we have considered many factors such as the geography, the number and type of schools, the capacity to improve and, most importantly, what would be best for the pupils.

"Leading up to this, we will continue to address all areas for improvement raised by Ofsted, such that our students and staff are in the best place possible before being transferred to a new provider.

"All staff working in a school will remain in post and transfer to the new provider once they’re identified."