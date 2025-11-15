Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? The Hawaiian pizza was actually invented in Canada.

2. WHO AM I? Name the celebrity pictured above?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these is the odd one out - and why?

French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Montserrat, Reunion.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ Single of the Year at the Brits was Human by Rag'n'Bone Man

▶ Stephen Hawking died

▶ House of Fraser collapsed before being saved by Mike Ashley

▶ The ‘Beast from the East’ brought heavy snow and low temperatures to the UK

5. WHAT'S COOKING: A common sight in supermarkets and bakeries all over the country, what type of loaf is this?

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Which American city is home to sports teams that include the Eagles, the Flyers and the 76ers?

7. POPTEASER: Which monster 1990s hit contains these lyrics?

If you want my future, forget my past

If you wanna get with me, better make it fast?

8. WORDWISE: Do you know what these three common medical abbreviations stand for?

▶ ADHD

▶ DVT

▶ STD

9. NAME... the actors who play Phil and Grant Mitchell in EastEnders.

10. WHO… is the leader of the Liberal Democrats?

11. WHERE… is the statue known as the Venus de Milo housed?

12. IN… the original London game of Monopoly, what are the three pink properties?

13. WHERE AM I? On which UK motorway was this picture taken?

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 True; 2 Broadcaster Anthea Turner; 3 Montserrat is a British overseas territory, all the rest are French overseas territorries; 4 2018; 5 A bloomer; 6 Philidelphia; 7 Wannabe by the Spice Girls; 8 Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, Deep-vein thrombosis, Sexually transmitted disease; 9 Steve McFadden and Ross Kemp; 10 Ed Davey; 11 The Louvre in Paris; 12 Pall Mall, Whitehall, and Northumberland Avenue; 13 The M5.