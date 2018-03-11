Pop-up ‘coffee point’ launches in Downham Market

A new pop-up coffee point has been launched by a national charity in Downham this week.

Volunteering Matters has brought the new coffee point, which will be held at the town hall on Thursdays each week.

The pop-up point offers teas, coffees, biscuits and cakes – all of which are served by volunteers.

Volunteering Matters suppots people with learning disabilities to volunteer in their local community.

On Thursday, March 15 Volunteering Matters staff will be holding a fundraising event with a cake stall and name the bear competition.

Officials will also be on hand to talk to members of the public about all the projects and volunteering opportunities currently available.

Anyone wanting to know more about the scheme should go to the town hall between 11am and 1pm.

For further information, contact Volunteering Matters project manager Vicki Howling on 01366 385839.