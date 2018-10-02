Poppies-galore at Paint Me Ceramics workshop

Suzy Mason watches enthusiastic poppy makers at work (4498161)

The Royal British Legion will benefit from the efforts of enthusiastic craftspeople who shaped and moulded clay into large poppies at a workshop on Saturday.

Paint Me Ceramics, in Westgate Street, has been holding workshops throughout September and is set to continue until early November in order to craft as many poppies as possible.

Owners of Paint Me Ceramics, Suzy Mason, who has been running the businesses alongside her husband, David, for the past seven years, said: "We are trying to put a little money into the legion."

Each poppy, when glazed and fired, will cost £15 of which £2 will go to the legion.

Carol Blackett fashions her poppy (4498165)

"Grimston Parish Council commissioned me to go into Grimston Primary School to make poppies with the pupils for a church service they will hold in November," said Mrs Mason.

This week, Mrs Mason will also be introducing clay poppy-making to the residents of a local care home.

With the assistance of the Hunstanton and District Ladies Circle she will help them make or provide pre-made poppies in a scheme which not only teaches the residents ceramic skills but, she believes, also has a therapeutic value.

But the business has a much wider scope than just poppy-making.

Suzy Mason, wearing a ceramic poppy brooch, examines a glazed and fired poppy and a larger clay design waiting colouring (4498163)

Among the range of other hands-on crafts that can be experienced is the chance to learn how to use a potter's wheel and sessions in teddy-bear stuffing.

The popularity of working with clay was evident in a crowded shop where others keen to learn the skills of a craft which is thousands of years old were painting and fashioning objects such as teapots and figurines.

More about working with clay can be learned by looking online at www.paintmeceramics.co.uk.