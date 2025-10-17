A popular town butcher is making final preparations to move to its purposely-built premises.

Last year, Priors Butchers in West Lynn started work on a bigger shop, complete with more parking to tailor to its growing number of customers.

The family business first opened in 1930s at its current premises on St Peter’s Road.

The current priors Butchers in West Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The butchers has now confirmed that its new premises on Clenchwarton Road is ready to move into and will be opening next Tuesday.

The St Peter’s Road premises will close its doors for the last time this Sunday at 4pm.

A spokesperson from Priors said: “This has been our home for more than 70 years, and while it is bittersweet to say goodbye, it is time for us to move on to bigger and better things.”

An artist’s impression of the new Priors Butchers site made last year

Both shops will be closed on Monday while staff are moving stock and equipment.

As the family business run by father and son Chris and Andrew Prior grew in popularity, car parking became an issue.