Popular charity plans new furniture shop in King's Lynn

A charity which supports children and young people is gearing up to open a new furniture shop in Lynn next month - Covid permitting.

The Benjamin Foundation hopes to open its latest store at the former Brighthouse premises in Broad Street on April 12, when non-essential retailers are currently expected to open under the roadmap for easing lockdown.

And the group is also offering a free collection service for members of the public who wish to donate items for its stocks.

The Benjamin Foundation plans to open a new furniture shop at these premises in Broad Street, Lynn (45254411)

The shop is set to be the charity’s fourth furniture shop in Norfolk, following branches in Dereham, Holt and Norwich.

Operations manager Paul Sinclair said they were "delighted" to be opening in the town.

He said: “We are so proud of the work The Benjamin Foundation carries out year- round, bringing hope, opportunity, stability and independence to people across the region.

“This new store in King’s Lynn town centre is an ideal way for local people to support re-use and recycling by passing on their pre-loved furniture to support those who are going through difficult times.”

The foundation, which celebrated its 25th anniversary two years ago, works with around 2,000 children and young people across Norfolk and Suffolk each year, through a range of services, including supported accommodation, education, emotional wellbeing support and activities for young carers.

It estimates that its accommodation for vulnerable youngsters, which accommodates around 100 per night, equates to around 40,000 nights that might otherwise have been spent on the streets.

It also employs more than 200 people across the two counties.

Anyone who would like to donate furniture to the shop can phone the charity on 01362 692392 to arrange a free collection.