A circus will be returning to Lynn this month with another spectacular show for people of all ages to enjoy – and you and your family could be in with a chance to do so for free.

Circus Mondao is a traditional circus with a unique atmosphere that can only be felt in Mondao's traditional big top with shows that will blow your mind including funny clowns, showgirls, ponies, and much more.

The circus has teamed up with Lynn News to give five people the chance to win a free family ticket.

A spokesperson said that they keep to circus traditions but also move with the times of amazing technical lighting effects, music and production.

Back by popular demand is Chiles's award-winning funny clown Kikin, Miss Madalane’s polka dot ponies on parade, and the Trio Tanger from Morocco with ‘extraordinary’ hand balancing.

This year the circus will feature one of the most daring acts to ever be featured at its big top. This is an act not for the faint-hearted as Cinzia and Ronaldo will have you on the edge of your seat.

There is so much to see such as aerial artistry presented by the youngest member of the Circus Mondao family, Miss Maria at the age of just 12 will be performing above the circus ring, as well as Fast and Furious on the giant space wheel, a capillary suspension and many more surprises for you to see on the day.

The circus will be located on the land close to the Rising Lodge Farm Shop at Knights Hill in South Wootton and will take place on:

- Wednesday, March 20, 5pm and 7.30pm

- Thursday, March 21, 6pm

- Friday, March 22, 6pm

- Saturday, March 23, 2pm and 5pm

- Sunday, March 24, 2pm

- Wednesday, March 27, 5pm and 7.30pm

- Thursday, March 28, 6pm

- Friday, March 29, 5pm and 7.30pm

- Saturday, March 30, 2pm and 5pm

- Sunday, March 31, 2pm

- Monday, April 1, 2pm

On Wednesdays, all seats are £7.50, on Thursdays it is buy one get one free, Fridays are four seats for £45, on Saturdays kids go free and on Easter Monday all seats are £9.

The booking office is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9am and is cash only.

To enter our competition, answer the following question:

What is the name of Circus Mondao’s award-winning clown from Chile?

Send us your answers via email at newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk with the subject ‘CIRCUS COMPETITION’ and provide us with your full name and contact number.

Entries will close by the end of the day this Friday.

For more information regarding Circus Mondao, call 07722 791777.