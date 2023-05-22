The doors at a popular town centre discount store will close within a fortnight.

The Poundland premises on Broad Street in Lynn, within the Vancouver Quarter, are set to shut at the start of next month.

Company bosses have said that although they wished to stay open at the site, their landlord has “asked them to leave”.

The Poundland store on Broad Street will close at the start of June

The future of the building remains unclear.

A spokesperson for Poundland told the Lynn News: “We're as disappointed as our colleagues and customers to be closing our store in at Vancouver Centre on June 2.

“We would very much have liked to stay, but the landlord has asked us to leave and we’re now looking at other options.

“Where we have to close a store, It goes without saying we always work hard to look after colleagues directly affected.

“In the meantime, we hope to welcome Vancouver Centre customers to our other store in Lynn at Pierpoint Retail Park”.