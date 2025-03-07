A popular circus has returned to the outskirts of Lynn for just over a week of spectacular shows for people of all ages to enjoy.

Circus Mondao is getting ready to entertain audiences starting next Friday at its big top on land next to the Rising Lodge Farm Shop at Knights Hill in South Wootton.

And they have teamed up with Lynn News to give away five free family tickets.

The circus has an action-packed lineup. Pictures: Ian Burt

The traditional circus is bringing a completely new show with some of the old favourite acts that audiences love.

New for this year, pirates are coming to Knights Hill for a large production, while horses, ponies and pigeons - which are a “big hit” with the children – are back.

Brand new for this year is also a fairytale fantasy, but don’t worry, Kikin the clown from Chile, who has become very popular, will be making a return to bring silliness and “good fun” to the crowds.

Kikin the clown will bring silliness to the big top

Audiences can expect to see daring acts such as a trapeze artist, a giant wheel of death (this year featuring a sensational summersault on the outside of the wheel), jugglers, acrobats and much more for an action-packed show for the whole family.

This year, Circus Mondao has a whole new look after investing in its appearance, lighting and production.

Site manager Janerik said: “Our aim here is always to entertain, put on a great show and see smiley faces.

The circus is located at the Knights Hill roundabout in Lynn

“There is nothing more rewarding than looking out into the public and seeing three generations of the same family all enjoying the same thing.

“It is good clean family fun. We are a traditional circus with a very modern feel.

“It is more than just a circus - it is a circus experience. This is the beauty of it. Children never forget their first time coming to the circus – no matter how old you get, you always remember.”

There will be a new pirate act for this year

Under the big top will be refreshments – popcorn, hotdogs, burgers, candy floss and much more – as well as a licensed bar.

Circus Mondao is also pushing out the boat this year - literally - as Kikin will have a vessel instead of a car.

Performances will be held on:

There will be animals among the acts

- Friday, March 14, 5pm

- Saturday, March 15, 2pm and 5pm

- Sunday, March 16, 2pm

This year Kiki will have a pirate ship

- Wednesday, March 19, 5pm, 7.30pm

- Thursday, March 20, 6pm

- Friday, March 21, 6pm

Inside the big top as it prepares to welcome in the public

- Saturday, March 22, 2pm and 6pm

- Sunday, March 23, 2pm

On Wednesday, all seats are £7.50, on Thursday tickets are buy one get one free, Friday’s offer is four seats for £45, and on Saturdays kids go free.

There will be trapeze artists and many daring acts

The booking office opens from Thursday, March 13, at which point it is open from 9am Tuesday to Saturday and 10am on Sunday. It is cash only.

To enter our competition, answer the following question:

What will Kikin the clown be using as his mode of transport this year?

Send us your answers via email at newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk or by post at 17 Tuesday Market Place, King's Lynn, PE30 1JN, with the subject ‘CIRCUS COMPETITION’ and provide us with your full name and contact number.

Entries will close on Wednesday, March 12.

There will even be little stars of the show