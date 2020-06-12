A popular fish and chip shop in King's Lynn has closed its doors to the public.

Lulu's, based down Tower Street, will remain shut so the owner can support her parents at Mother Hubbards, in Swaffham, and The Handmade Doughnut Company.

A notice on the shop window read: "After a lot of time to think and consider my future and the shop's future, it is with great sadness to inform all of my wonderful customers that due to the current situation and uncertainty we face ahead, I have unfortunately made the decision not to reopen Lulu's Chippy.