A major high street chain has announced its Lynn branch will be one of the many shutting down across the country.

Claire’s, on New Conduit Street in Lynn, is set to close along with more than 100 others.

Large yellow signs have appeared on the shop windows, advertising a 20% closing-down sale.

Claire's on New Conduit Street in Lynn will be closing down. Picture: Alice Hobbs

This comes after the brand went into administration on August 13 and was taken over by business management consultants Interpath.

The company confirmed private equity firm Modella Capital bought most of its assets last Monday. However, 145 branches, including Lynn’s, were not part of the deal.

Staff told the Lynn News they have “no idea” when their last day will be, and that they have not been given any information.

Will Wright, Interpath’s UK CEO and joint administrator, said: “We’d like to express our sincere thanks to the thousands of Claire’s dedicated employees, as well as suppliers and other key stakeholders, who have supported us throughout the administration process.

“Our intention is to continue to trade the remaining portfolio of stores for as long as we can, while we explore the options available.”

Modella Capital has taken over a number of brands in the last few years, including Hobbycraft, which closed its Hardwick branch on September 22, and WHSmith, which rebranded as TGJones in July.

An official closing date for the Lynn store has not yet been confirmed, but it is estimated that around 1,000 employees across the county could lose their jobs.

Modella Capital has been approached for comment.