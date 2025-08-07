Lynn Museum will put on popular historical family events over the summer holidays, ranging from pre-history to WWII.

The activities will take place every Thursday, starting today, August 7, and finishing on August 28, from 10am to 4pm.

The activities span across history, delving into the Second World War, the Victorians, Medieval Lynn and the Bronze Age.

The popular family events will return again this year

Tickets cost £3 for adults, £2 for children aged four to 18, and 50p for children under 4.

Tickets can be booked in advance by visiting museums.norfolk.gov.uk/events, or by contacting the museum, though booking is not essential.

Along with this, families can explore different themed trails put on every week throughout the museum, for the chance to win a small prize.

The events will delve into various different historical periods

More information can be found by calling 01553 775001 or emailing lynn.museum@norfolk.gov.uk.

Families can complete different themed trails weekly