A Lynn hotel, set to close for redevelopment into assisted living accommodation, is to stay open until after the summer.

David Armes, proprietor of The Stuart House Hotel on Goodwins Road, has this week announced the extended opening - saying the assisted care home project is “in the air” due to funding, but the hope is it will eventually go ahead.

Planning permission for the project has been granted - but in view of the delay, Mr Armes said the hotel will not be closing just yet.

Lynn's Stuart House Hotel is staying open until the end of summer

In his announcement, Mr Armes said: “With the drastic cuts to the various welfare budgets, the funding for the hotel to assisted care home project is in the air.

“But we all know that welfare should be a priority. Fingers crossed it will eventually happen.

“The bottom line is even with the planning agreement they are financially unable to proceed at this time.

“The hotel, bar and restaurant will remain open for the summer season which is fast approaching. With a potential closure date of September 1.

“We have a great team here and they have managed really well over the last few uncertain months and will continue with social events, monthly quiz and suchlike.

“We are taking bookings for summer weddings, functions or events. Although regretfully not the annual beer festival.”

Mr Armes added the team has always “had a lot of local and business support”.

Last year, a planning application was submitted to West Norfolk Council on behalf of the Cooperative Property Company for a change of use to repurpose the site and introduce new structures to create 21 assisted living units and one staff flat.

Permission was granted earlier this year subject to conditions.

Back in 2021, the hotel featured in the popular Channel 4 television series Four in a Bed when filming took place during covid lockdown.

The Stuart House Hotel has also been the venue for an annual charity beer festival and its real ales have been featured in the CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) Guide. It has also been a meeting place for local groups and organisations.