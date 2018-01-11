Popular Hunstanton fundraiser David dies, aged 76

One of West Norfolk’s best known characters and charity fundraisers, David Foulkes, has died. He was 76.

Community leaders and charity bosses have paid tribute to Mr Foulkes, from Hunstanton, whose tireless charity work for a host of good causes raised tens of thousands of pounds over many years.

Charity Fundraiser David Foulkes who will be raising money for Scotty's Little Soldiers in April 2014

His contribution was recognised with the award of a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in June 2016.

West Norfolk mayor Carol Bower yesterday said she was pleased his work had been recognised during his lifetime.

She said: “It’s a bit of colour missing from the High Street now. His enthusiasm never ebbed. We all appreciated his hard work.”

North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham said he was “shocked and devastated” by the news.

He said he had known Mr Foulkes since the early 1980s and added: “He was one of the most dedicated fundraisers I’ve ever come across. He was relentless, never gave up and he will be hugely missed.”

Among the causes Mr Foulkes supported, often dressed as characters from classic comedy shows like Dad’s Army and Steptoe and Son, were Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Macmillan Cancer Support, the Hunstanton Lifeboat and the Royal British Legion, of whose Hunstanton branch he was a member for many years.

On some occasions, he even auctioned himself as a slave for a day.

Branch chairman John Crisford said: “David was one of those people that if you spoke to him, his conversation was ‘I’ve got this coming up’ and it was always a fundraiser.”

Hunstanton mayor Adrian Winnington said Mr Foulkes’ death would be formally marked when the town council meets next Friday, January 19.

He said: “He was a very highly respected character. It’s a great loss to his family and to the town.”

Mr Foulkes’ funeral will take place at the Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, February 1, at 10am.