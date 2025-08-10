A popular Italian restaurant in Lynn has spruced up its decor and reopened to customers this week.

Prezzo Italian, located on the Tuesday Market Place, has had a “super stylish” revamp, offering a fresh look to the popular restaurant.

The revamp has occurred at the same time as Prezzo’s 25th anniversary.

The outside area still looks out onto the Tuesday Market Place

Bright walls and modern prints fill the restaurant’s interior, as well as a refresh for its outdoor seating area.

The menu has also been updated, including vegan and gluten-free meals.

The Lynn News was invited to take a look inside the newly revamped Prezzo and try some of the delicious food on offer…

Inside the newly refurbished Prezzo Italian in Lynn

Myself and my two friends, Beth and Liv, went to Prezzo hungry and ready for some Italian cuisine.

I was impressed with the number of cocktails on offer, including a bottomless deal for £25, which is something I’d consider doing on my next visit, not on a ‘school night’!

However, I did try both an Aperol spritz and a limoncello highball while I was there, both of which arrived in good time and were very refreshing.

As well as a good range of alcoholic drinks, including wines and beers, my alcohol-free friend Beth was happy to see some lemonades and coolers on the menu too.

She went for a wild strawberry lemonade, while Liv went for a cloudy lemonade. Both were described as zingy and refreshing.

Liv went for a cloudy lemonade to drink

There was a lovely range of starters and nibbles. I decided to go for some warm focaccia bread and olives but was slightly envious of Liv’s oven-baked creamy mushrooms, which were bubbling hot from the oven, served with toasted focaccia bread.

Beth had the crispy fried mozzarella, which came with some spicy Calabrese ketchup. She really enjoyed this, and there was certainly a good “cheese pull” going on.

Beth's Crispy Fried Mozzarella

Moving on to the main courses, I was really impressed by the vegetarian and vegan options; there was plenty on the menu for me to choose from.

In the end, I went for the Rigatoni Arrabbiata, which had a sweet and spicy pomodoro sauce with a generous helping of garlic and red chilli.

To make myself feel better about all of the carbs I was eating, a side of broccoli was a nice, light accompaniment.

My broccoli side made me feel better about all the carbs...

The pasta certainly had a kick. It was a simple yet tasty dish.

Liv went for the chicken spaghetti carbonara al forno with a side of truffle fries.

This cheesy concoction smelled mouthwatering, and she said she really enjoyed this dish, especially dipping her chips in the sauce afterwards.

Beth went for the pea and goat’s cheese ravioli, which she said was creamy and tasty. She got a side of the chilli cheese fries to accompany her dish.

Beth's pea and goat's cheese ravioli

Writing this has made me question how on earth we managed to find room for dessert, but somehow we did.

I have no regrets, because the Biscoff cheesecake I devoured was delicious. It had a creamy filling with a vegan chocolate sauce drizzled over.

A beast of a lemon meringue pie came out for Liv, which had a decent amount of fluffy, zesty meringue.

Liv's lemon meringue pie

Beth went for an Italian favourite, an affogato, consisting of a scoop of vanilla ice cream covered in a shot of coffee.

Our verdict was that Prezzo is a great place to go for a tasty meal. For us, we would probably save it for an occasion….

My olive and bread started was well-presented and delicious

I loved this Biscoff cheesecake

Liv's truffle fries went down a treat

My lemoncello highball

My second drink of choice was an aperol spritz

My Rigatoni Arrabbiata was hot and spicy

Beth drank a strawberry lemonade

A chic and clean interior inside Prezzo Italian

Beth's dessert of choice was a Affogato

Liv's Creamy Chicken Spaghetti Carbonara Al Forno