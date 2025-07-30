A popular town centre Italian restaurant has a fresh new look after a revamp.

As part of the popular chain’s 25-year anniversary, select restaurants in Prezzo’s portfolio have been given modern makeovers following them rebranding earlier in the year.

Formerly known as Prezzo, the restaurant has been transformed into Prezzo Italian - and Lynn’s branch on the Tuesday Market Place is among those which have been spruced up.

The team at Lynn's Prezzo Italian celebrate their refurbishment. Pictures: Prezzo Italian

The menu has also had a refresh - expect crunchy and fresh bruschetta, new pizza toppings and delicious desserts.

The Lynn restaurant also has a selection of specials, including hot honey glazed giant mozzarella sticks, chicken marsala, smokey sausage and chilli spaghetti, and custard cream tiramisu - these will be available for a limited time only.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the refurbishment, the team is giving one winner the chance to enjoy a free pasta or pizza main every week for a whole year.

Inside the newly refurbished Prezzo Italian in Lynn

Enter by Monday, August 25 at this link.

Edivania Souza Bernini, general manager and the Lynn Prezzo Italian, said: “We’ve missed you - and we can’t wait to welcome you back.

“We’ve given our restaurant a fresh new look and added some mouth-watering new dishes we think you’ll love. This is your local, and we know how much it matters to have somewhere warm, welcoming, and full of life right in the heart of town.

“That’s exactly what we’ve created - a space made for great food, good company, and all those little moments that turn into favourite memories.

The chefs are offering a variety of limited-time specials

“We’re still serving the Italian classics you love, with a few new extras on the menu - and we can’t wait to welcome you back through our doors.”

The outside area still looks out onto the Tuesday Market Place