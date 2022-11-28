A popular Italian restaurant is set to close within two weeks.

Lynn's Frankie & Benny's, based at the Hardwick Retail Park, will shut its doors for good on December 11.

This comes despite the premises undergoing a minor refurbishment just last month - with new paintwork amongst the improvements.

The Italian restaurant will close for good on December 11 (Image: Google Maps)

Assistant manager Curtis Whitmore had said the outdoor seating area was set to be revamped and extended so that customers could sit outside while enjoying their meals from spring and summer next year.

However, The Restaurant Group - which runs Frankie & Benny's chains across the country - has now confirmed that it will cease operations imminently.

In June 2020, it confirmed that it planned to shut 125 of its restaurants after its creditors voted in favour of a restructuring deal.

A Restaurant Group spokesman said: "Unfortunately, we have had to take the difficult decision to close our Frankie & Benny’s in King’s Lynn which has come to the end of its lease term.

"All members of staff who wish to remain in the business have been offered the opportunity to relocate to neighbouring sites within our Leisure and Concessions estate."