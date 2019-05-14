Popular King’s Lynn optician retires after 40 years of service

A popular dispensing optician has retired after 40 years of service to the local community.

Kevin Smith has been a part of Wigram and Ware Opticians since 1980 and has been providing a high standard of eye care to the area ever since.

He has overseen the expansion of Wigram and Ware to its second site in Dersingham, as it was formerly based solely in King’s Lynn, after he and Peter Hutchinson took over the practice in 1989.

The practice itself was established in 1920 and was run by the Wigram family through to Kevin and Peter’s purchase.

Kevin Smith at his farewell party held in practice

Optometrist Sarah Baldock said: “I’m sure I speak for my fellow staff members, as well as the long list of customers that Kevin has served over the decades, when we wish him the best of luck in his retirement.

“His focus has always been on creating a business that is an integral part of the local community and he has certainly achieved that.”

Wigram and Ware will continue to be run by Sarah Baldock and Linda Vernon-Wood, and Kevin has given his blessing to both the pair and Diana Hollingworth his replacement as the practice’s new Dispensing Optician.

Wigram and Ware, King's Lynn

Mr Smith said: “Having worked with Sarah and Linda for the past few years I have no doubt they will continue the high level of optometry we have created as one of the finest practices in Norfolk.

“We’re also very happy to welcome Diana and I’m sure she will have no problem settling into the Wigram and Ware family.

“We could not have achieved the successes of the past few decades without our wonderful and loyal patients, so I’d like to thank all of them for their support throughout my career in optometry.”