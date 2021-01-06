A popular Lynn pub will be 'lucky' to survive after takeaway and the collection of pints have been banned in the third national lockdown, its boss has warned.

The Live and Let Live, which has had to remain shut for large parts of the last ten months, has seen its trade decimated by the coronavirus restrictions.

And the popular public house is now coming to terms with the strict new measures brought in on Monday night, which has dealt a fresh blow to public houses and thirsty drinkers.

Live and Let Live Pub (43605587)

Landlady Rozi Woods, who has been welcoming customers to the pub for the last 20 years, said: "I feel lost for words and I can't get my head around it. After this latest announcement we'll be lucky to survive.

"I appreciate that the Government had to do something because it really has snowballed in the last few weeks and my heart goes out to all the people who have been ill or lost loved ones, but I don't understand why they've done this.

"They are obviously worried about people congregating outside the pub and spreading the virus, but that hasn't been the case here,

"When I went to the supermarket to buy bread and milk the other day there were groups of people congregated outside, so that's no different.

"I really feel washed out with it all and I could be facing the loss of my pub."

Under the government’s Tier 2 guidelines last month, the pub briefly teamed up with The Crossings fish and chip shop in Tennyson Road to offer a delivery service.

But that was taken away when West Norfolk was placed into Tier 4 on Boxing Day, leaving the premises just offering takeaway pints.

The pub's seasonal production of warm mulled cider and sales of real ale saw a handful of happy punters return to the door of the Windsor Road pub.

"We weren't doing great, but the takeaway and collection service was keeping us ticking over," said Rozi.

“We’ve had so much great support from our regulars and the local community.

"If it was made clear why the government has removed the service it would be easier to comprehend."

Even when the freehouse pub was allowed to open between the two lockdowns, guidelines dictated that only 15 to 20 people could be inside at any one time.

A one-way system had to be employed with narrow corridors causing issues in the building, which has been in use since the 16th century.

Front-bar customers going to the toilet were forced to go out of the back door and round to the main entrance before returning to their table.