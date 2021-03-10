A popular discount retailer is moving to a bigger and brighter new home in Lynn later this month.

Savers, which is currently based in Norfolk Street in the town centre, is set to start trading from the former Next premises on the High Street.

Owners AS Watson (Health & Beauty UK) Ltd, who also own both the Perfume Shop and Superdrug stores in town, applied for advertising planning consent from West Norfolk Council last year.

The new Savers store down Lynn's High Street which will open its doors on March 26. (45034823)

The discount retailer has been at its current base for more than two decades.

As well as selling home, beauty and health products, the new store will offer a full range of pet foods and toys for its customers when it opens its doors on Friday, March 26.

Officials say the greater capacity of the new premises will offer shoppers a lot more choice of products, while there will be four tills in operation rather than the current three.

Shop manager Nicola Marsh, who has worked for the company for 10 years, said: "The current store has been here since 1999, so moving into a new store will be like a 21st anniversary present.

"I'm very excited about it. The store is looking a little bit tired now. There will be a lot more space in the new shop and it will be a lot more comfortable for all of our customers.

"We've had some very loyal customers over the years and I'm just as excited for them. It will be bigger, brighter and so much more spacious for everyone.

"A lot of people have already commented about how nice the new premises looks."

Mrs Marsh worked at the Bury St Edmunds, Ely and Thetford branches before switching to the Lynn store three years ago. Her assistant, William Rose, has worked in the shop for 11 years.

The store currently employs eight staff, two of whom have worked at the shop for 15 years each and Mrs Marsh hasn't ruled out further expansion if the move proves a success.

Savers' new opening hours will be 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, while it will still open its door between 10am and 4pm on a Sunday.

The first 50 visitors to the new shop will receive a free goody bag including promotion materials and sample fragrances.