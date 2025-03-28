The Gatehouse in King’s Lynn re-opens and is looking forward to welcoming back customers
A popular restaurant and pub has re-opened today (Friday) following a six-figure makeover.
The Gatehouse, just off the Southgates at South Lynn, has undergone improvements both inside and outside.
Situated on Kellard Place, the Hungry Horse pub has been redecorated with improvements to the internal décor, additional indoor and outdoor seating, and the garden has also received a makeover.
Colin Clarke, a loyal customer, cut the ribbon to officially re-open the pub. Colin had been a regular visitor to The Gatehouse for a number of years, alongside his wife Anona and he has continued to come in for dinner and spend time with the team following her death.
Speaking about the revamp, Jordan Kidby, general manager at The Gatehouse, said: "This refurbishment has allowed us to enhance every aspect of our offering to our customers, so we hope our visitors will enjoy the new look and feel.
“Guests like Colin really highlight the wonderful community we have here, and we can’t wait to welcome them back.”
Guests can enjoy tucking into a menu which includes pub classics like fish and chips, to super specials such as lamb kofta flatbread and tandoori chicken sizzler.