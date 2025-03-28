A popular restaurant and pub has re-opened today (Friday) following a six-figure makeover.

The Gatehouse, just off the Southgates at South Lynn, has undergone improvements both inside and outside.

Situated on Kellard Place, the Hungry Horse pub has been redecorated with improvements to the internal décor, additional indoor and outdoor seating, and the garden has also received a makeover.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the re-opening today (March 28) of the Gatehouse at Lynn. Pictured are Roseann Newton, Colin Clarke, and Jordan Kidby

Colin Clarke, a loyal customer, cut the ribbon to officially re-open the pub. Colin had been a regular visitor to The Gatehouse for a number of years, alongside his wife Anona and he has continued to come in for dinner and spend time with the team following her death.

Part of the revamped interior

Speaking about the revamp, Jordan Kidby, general manager at The Gatehouse, said: "This refurbishment has allowed us to enhance every aspect of our offering to our customers, so we hope our visitors will enjoy the new look and feel.

The outside has also been given a fresh look

“Guests like Colin really highlight the wonderful community we have here, and we can’t wait to welcome them back.”

The Gatehouse re-opens after a six-figure makeover

Guests can enjoy tucking into a menu which includes pub classics like fish and chips, to super specials such as lamb kofta flatbread and tandoori chicken sizzler.