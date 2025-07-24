Staff at a popular town pub have been praised after it received a five-star food hygiene rating.

The Globe Hotel has gained the top rating for its levels of hygiene in West Norfolk Council’s Scores on the Doors programme.

The Wetherspoon pub, on the Tuesday Market Place in Lynn, was recently paid a visit by the council’s inspectors.

They judge venues on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is, and each business is marked against the same criteria - hygiene, structural and confidence in management.

The Globe’s pub manager, Karen Davies, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.

“All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all time and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”