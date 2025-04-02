A popular town pub has reopened following a major revamp - just in time for the sunny weather.

The Eagle, on Norfolk Street in Lynn, now boasts a new-look bar area, an outside television and improved flooring.

It closed in mid-March for work to be carried out, following St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The Eagle has reopened following a revamp of the premises. Picture: Kris Johnston

The “much-needed” refit was completed over the weekend, and the pub has now thrown its doors open once again.

“The day is here. We have finally finished our refurbishment and can’t wait to welcome all of you to the new-look Eagle,” a social media post said.

“Inside and outside has been refreshed and (is) sparkling new.”

The Eagle has a new look on Norfolk Street. Picture: Kris Johnston

New lighting and furniture has also been installed at the pub, while the front entrance has an improved look too.

A new darts board has been put in place, doors have been painted, and the bar has been stocked with “a huge choice of draught, spirits, shots and a whole lot more”.