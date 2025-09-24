A range of 25 real ales, including five from international brewers, will be available at a popular pub during its 12-day beer festival.

The Globe Hotel’s Wetherspoon pub in Lynn will host the festival from Wednesday, October 1 to Sunday, October 12.

The overseas brewers are from India, France, Australia and two from the USA. It is the first time the pub has served a real ale from India and France.

Some of the beers which will be on offer at the festival. Picture: Wetherspoon

The majority of the beers, which cost £2.15 a pint, have been brewed for the first time exclusively for the festival.

Among the festival collection are four vegan beers, which are also suitable for vegetarians.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include cucumber, lime, vanilla, blackberries and spices in their ingredients.

The international beers are Newtowner (Young Henrys Brewery, Australia), Effingut (Effingut Brewery, India), Blue Coast (Ambrée Brewery, France), Automatic Pale Ale (Creature Comforts Brewery, USA), and Alesmith IPA (Alesmith Brewery, USA).

The festival line-up also includes Wave Breaker (Orkney Brewery), Velvet Curtain (Titanic Brewery), Double Dog (Elgood’s Brewery), Key Lime (Hogs Back Brewery), As One Door Closes (Salopian Brewery), and Storm Runner (Evan Evans Brewery).

Pub manager Karen Davies said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, featuring many not previously available to our customers in the pub, including those from brewers as far afield as Australia and India, as well as those closer to home, over a 12-day perioid.

“All of the beers will be available at great value-for-money prices.”

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine.