One of West Norfolk's most well known restaurants has 'drawn a line in the sand' after a string of criminal incidents in recent months.

Arbuckles, which has restaurants in both Downham and Ely, posted to social media site Facebook last week.

They said: "We've had three attempted oil thefts, four sets of customers leaving without paying their bill and a customer reverse into an external wall and driving off, causing £1000 worth of damage.

"Whilst in the past we have accepted a certain degree of loss it is now at an unsustainable level given all other cost pressures on the business.

Arbuckles have now 'drawn' a line in the sand after a string of incidents - CCTV images show a pair of diners that reportedly left without paying (56547008)

"We have an excellent internal and external CCTV system that has captured all these incidents however we have not wanted our social media pages to be negative.

"This is now our line in the sand. Any further incidents that occur will be shared across our platform with police reports and prosecutions pursued."

Today the American style restaurant posted to their Facebook platform with images of a couple that reportedly left without paying on Sunday May 8.

Arbuckles have now 'drawn' a line in the sand after a string of incidents - CCTV images show a pair of diners that reportedly left without paying (56547005)

The images show a male and female walking out from the car park, and their white BMW hatchback.

Arbuckles said on the post: "Following on from our post last week it is with great regret that we have to post this so soon.

"This is a direct message to the customers that left without paying their bill on Sunday. From reviewing the CCTV footage that directly captures your table, the front entrance and our car park we can clearly see you order desserts with our server before swiftly leaving to exit via the garden centre.

Arbuckles have now 'drawn' a line in the sand after a string of incidents - CCTV images show a pair of diners that reportedly left without paying (56547011)

"We have all the relevant information and car registration ready to send to the police however we will allow you the opportunity to do the correct thing and return to pay your outstanding bill of £83.95 by no later than Wednesday.

"If we do not receive payment by this time we will pass on the information to the police. If anyone has any information please contact us."