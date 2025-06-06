A town restaurant will be closed on Monday as staff celebrate their annual party.

Poco Lounge in Lynn’s town centre will be closed as the team heads to Ragley Hall in Warwickshire for ‘LoungeFest’.

This began in 2013 as a celebration to thank more 9,000 Loungers staff across the UK for their year-round hard work and dedication.

Guy Youll, Loungers’ chief people officer, said: “Back in 2013, Loungers was one of the first in the hospitality industry to host a party like this and I’m delighted we’ve kept close to our roots by continuing every year getting bigger and better.

“Our teams work incredibly hard all year round so LoungeFest is our way of celebrating them and showing how much we appreciate the dedication and care they put in every day at all our sites to deliver great hospitality.

“It’s going to be quite a party.”

The Lynn restaurant will reopen as usual on Tuesday.