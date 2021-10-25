Home   News   Article

Wilko store in New Conduit Street, King's Lynn to close on Boxing Day

By Abigail Hunt
-
a.hunt@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:40, 25 October 2021
 | Updated: 12:43, 25 October 2021

A popular retailer in King's Lynn has announced it will shut up shop for Boxing Day.

Wilko, in New Conduit Street has announced it will not open on December 26 — giving staff the day off to spend with their families.

A spokesman said: "As a family-owned retailer, Wilko understands the importance of spending quality time with loved ones.

Wilko will give its staff Boxing Day off
"Wilko has decided to give all its team members a day off on December 26 to spend with their families this Christmas."

Wilko said the decision came after"such a difficult year".

The move follows several retailers and supermarkets that have also decided to close on Boxing Day.

These include Pets At Home, Morrisons, Aldi, Home Bargains, Sainsbury's and Argos, Poundland and Marks and Spencer.

