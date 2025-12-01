A popular riverside hotel, bar and restaurant has been sold by the couple who first purchased it nearly 20 years ago.

Lynn’s Bank House Hotel owners Anthony and Jeannette Goodrich have decided to move on to pastures new, and have sold the business to someone described as “a local businessman”.

The award-winning 12-bedroom hotel, which features a bar and restaurant, is located in a Grade II-listed Georgian merchant’s house at the South Quay and was acquired by Mr and Mrs Goodrich in 2007.

Anthony and Jeannette Goodrich have sold the Bank House Hotel in Lynn

In a statement, the outgoing owners said: “We have loved our time at Bank House, and our involvement with the town that ownership of Bank House has brought, but feel it is time to hand it on and focus on our other interests.

“We are very proud of Bank House, and of our wonderful staff, whose hard work has made the business the success it is. We are certain that under their continuing care, the business will flourish.”

In recent years, the Bank House has received a number of accolades, including The Good Pub Guide’s Top Ten Town Pubs, and The Good Hotel Guide’s Editor’s Choice Historic Hotel.

The Bank House seen from the West Lynn ferry steps

The new owner, who has yet to be named, said: “I am delighted to be taking on such a prestigious business.

“Bank House sits at the heart of historic and cultural Lynn, and is a draw for residents of the town and tourists visiting the town.

“I look forward to working with the excellent team of staff at Bank House to ensure that the business continues to move forward.”

Lynn's Bank House

Mr and Mrs Goodrich also own and run The Rose & Crown in Snettisham.