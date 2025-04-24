One of the longest-established independent decorative lighting shops in the country is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

This year, The Lamp Shop in Lynn, which is a family business, marks its 60th anniversary serving the community - as well as royal estates.

David Herbert inherited the shop from his parents in the late 1970s, and has since expanded to offer a range of services while maintaining a personal touch.

“It is satisfying to reach 60 years. Over 50 years, you build up a clientele who keep on coming back in,” he told the Lynn News.

“We had a similar shop in London and then moved up here in 1965.

“I supply places like Sandringham House and Windsor.

The Lamp Shop in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

“I cover a big area of around a 50-mile radius - people travel to come here.

The ‘Aladdin’s cave’-like shop on Portland Street is filled with a huge selection of traditional and modern lighting.

The Lamp Shop has its own exclusive range of classic cast brass lighting in antique and polished finishes, which are often fitted with exclusive English hand-cut lead crystal shades.

Bespoke lampshades are a speciality.

David says bespoke lampshades are a speciality which allows customers their choice of fabric to create unique shades in most shapes and sizes.

He also offers renovations and re-wiring of lighting – including table lamps, chandeliers and wall lights.

Opening in Lynn in 1965, the store is one of the longest established of its kind in the UK.