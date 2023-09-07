Monday sees the return of the popular Taste of the Town campaign which launched last October to promote the wealth of food and drink businesses in Lynn’s town centre.

Running from September 11-24 across 19 different venues, Taste of the Town offers the chance to try a new venue or return to an old favourite, with the option of up to three set-price menus at £10, £15, or £20.

Taste of the Town shines a spotlight on the local food and drink businesses in Lynn, offering fantastic value, price certainty and something a little bit different.

A tasty cocktail during last year's campaign

” Our food and drink sector is one of the assets of the town,” said Vicky Etheridge, manager of Discover King’s Lynn, who are running the campaign.

“Taste of the Town is just one way to promote the huge variety of hospitality businesses that we have and encourage people to come into the town centre to enjoy them.

“The set-price menu option is to give the consumer some certainty of price before they head out to eat or drink, something that’s even more important to all of us right now due to the pressures of inflation.

“The businesses that are taking part have put a lot of thought and creativity into their menus, there really is something for every palate and pretty much every occasion; date night, pre-theatre or cinema drinks, lunch with the girls or a family weekend treat.

“I’d also recommend that people take this opportunity to try somewhere new. Feedback from last year revealed that many people did just that.”

Businesses participating in the two-week-long event will create menus set at either £10, £15 or £20 which will showcase each venue’s signature offerings. Think Mediterranean grills, homemade sourdough sandwiches and fries, burgers, afternoon teas, cocktails and much more. Some 19 local businesses have been announced as participants.

To make the campaign even more exciting, there are prizes to be won during this food and drink fortnight. Visit any participating business between September 11 and 24, scan the QR code on your table and complete a short form to be entered into a random prize draw. Winners will be contacted by Discover King’s Lynn after the campaign ends.

One of the participants, Neil Staples of Tipsy Teapot, said: “Taste of the town is a celebration of the diverse hospitality scene in Lynn. It offers a much broader scope than other schemes, so for us, it means we can include fixed-price deals in our party bar as well as across breakfast, lunch and dinner to a wider audience of people who may never have visited before.”

For details on participating businesses visit www.discoverkingslynn.com and keep an eye on Discover King’s Lynn’s social media pages for details of menus and dishes.

Participating Businesses

Whatahoot; Bank House; Crown & Mitre; Liquor & Loaded; Mem’s Kitchen (both venues); Norbury’s; Pizza Slice Guy; Cobbles Team Room; Purfleet Brasserie; Marriott’s Warehouse; The Rathskeller; The Wenns Chop & Ale House; Pica Pau; Café Roasta; Duke’s Head; Rusty Krab; The Street; Tipsy Teapot.