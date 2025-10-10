A popular town centre restaurant is set to close down after seven years.

Liquor & Loaded brought the street food scene to Lynn when it first opened, offering meat trays and loaded fries under owner Gary Kerr.

Tonight, he announced it will shut for the final time on Sunday, November 2. He has cited spiralling products costs and energy bills, as well as a desire to find a new challenge.

“Thank you to every single person who’s visited. We’ve made memories (and friendships) that will last a lifetime,” a statement from Mr Kerr said.

“But here’s the truth - over the last year, something has changed. Street food isn’t new anymore. Loaded fries are on every menu.

“On top of that, product costs and energy prices have hit an all-time high. Running a restaurant has never been tougher, and it’s become genuinely hard to make it pay.

“The reality is my time in the restaurant business has come to an end. I know it requires fresh young legs and enthusiasm.

“Liquor is still an amazing business, which is exactly why I’d rather close this chapter on a high than let it drift while I chase new dreams.”

Sister businesses WaffleOpolis and Outrageous Gift Shop will remain open, while Mr Kerr will continue to help his daughter with her Munchbox venture.

He plans to enjoy a “little semi-retirement, new projects, supporting others on their journeys, and finding challenges that excite me again”.

All people who have bookings at Liquor & Loaded after the closing date will be contacted and have their deposits refunded.

“I do love this building so who’s knows what will happen next. Maybe someone will pick up where we left off, or maybe it’ll transform into something new,” Mr Kerr added.

“For now though, I’m going to spend some time with family, while I’m fortunate enough to still have my mum and dad around, plus a growing crew of grandkids (with another on the way!).

“It’s been wild. It’s been real. It’s been unforgettable.”