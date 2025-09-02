A popular TV presenter has been announced as the host of next year’s Mayor’s Business Awards.

ITV Anglia's David Whiteley will be hosting the event, which celebrates businesses that continue to achieve excellence across West Norfolk.

The 2026 event will be the 37th rendition of the awards, taking place on Friday, March 6 at a glittering ceremony in Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange.

In just a few weeks, it will be time to submit your nominations for those you think are worthy of an award win in one of the 12 categories on offer!

West Norfolk Council is once again the headline sponsor of the special event.

Other sponsors include Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP, Brown & Co, Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar, Fraser Dawbarns, and My House Agency.

Nominations will open on Friday, September 19. Details on how to put forward a business will be in the Lynn News on that date, and in Your Local Paper on Wednesday, September 24.

These 12 categories will all be open for nominations on September 19…

• Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

• Best Established Business of the Year

• Business Innovation

• Business Leader of the Year

• Champions in Agriculture

• Customer Care

• Environmental Champion

• Employee of the Year

• Independent Retailer of the Year

• King's Lynn Champion

• Leisure & Tourism

• Small Business of the Year

The Mayor's Business of the Year category will not be open for entry. Instead, all category judges will come together to decide which of the category winners will take this title. The winner will be announced live at the awards ceremony.

This year’s dazzling black tie ceremony saw many worthy winners and finalists enjoy the event, which included a three-course meal and live entertainment.

Steele Media, of Estuary Road in Lynn, was crowned Mayor's Business of the Year, while Mars, of Hansa Road in Lynn, scooped the Environmental Champion accolade and also saw employee Conor Clark scoop the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year prize.

Emily Phipps of The Angel in Watlington won the Businessperson of the Year for 2025, while just down the road, Watatunga Wildlife Reserve won the Leisure and Tourism category.

Small Business of the Year winner was Smartlift Bulk Packaging of St Clement, the Business Innovation award went to GH Hair Design of Lynn, and King’s Lynn Residential Care Home scooped the Customer Care prize.

The Independent Retailer award went to The Norfolk Deli of Hunstanton, Employee of the Year was Livvi Hodges from the College of West Anglia, and King’s Lynn Champion went to Kip McGrath.