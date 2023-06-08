A well-known political debate show will be shot in Lynn this evening.

BBC One's Question Time will be hosted from the Alive Corn Exchange tonight - with this being the crew's first visit to the town since July 2018.

The current affairs discussion programme aims to give people an opportunity to directly scrutinise senior politicians and others who hold positions of power in the UK.

Tonight’s panel will consist of Conservative MP Lee Rowley, Labour MP Jonathan Ashworth, broadcaster Ayesha Hazarika, and former Supreme Court judge Lord Sumption.

The first time the panellists hear the questions is when they are asked by the audience - they are never pre-warned.

In the weeks preceding the show being broadcast from Lynn, it has been recorded in the likes of Leicester and Fort William in Scotland.