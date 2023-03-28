Political debate will be under the spotlight when a popular television show comes to town this summer.

BBC One's Question Time will be hosted from Lynn's Alive Corn Exchange on Thursday, June 8 - with this being the crew's first visit to the town since July 2018.

The current affairs discussion programme aims to give people an opportunity to directly scrutinise senior politicians and others who exercise power and influence at a UK level.

The Corn Exchange on Tuesday Market Place, Lynn will host BBC One's Question Time this June

Staff at the Tuesday Market Place venue say they are "delighted" to welcome back the crews, who will record the show in the evening before it is broadcast within the following few hours.

The first time the panellists, who will be confirmed closer to the time, hear the questions is when they are asked by the audience - they are never pre-warned.

Those who want to be in with a chance of being in the audience can call 0330 1239988 or visit this link.

In the weeks preceding the show being broadcast from Lynn, it will be recorded from the likes of Leicester and Fort William in Scotland.