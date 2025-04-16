A much-loved Lynn restaurant is reopening on Good Friday in a new location.

Resist! Vegan Kitchen was a popular eatery in St James’ Street before problems with the building meant it had to close - but owner Gareth Ellison is now back in business at River Lane in Gaywood.

Previously popular with those enjoying a plant-based diet as well as vegetarians, flexitarians and meat eaters, Resist! will be open Wednesday to Sunday inclusive, acting as an eat-in and takeaway deli during the day and a restaurant in the evening.

Owner Gareth Ellison at Resist! Vegan Kitchen

Good Friday will see Resist! open from 9am right through to 11pm at the former Tammy's Happy Tiers cake shop, Saturday noon to 11pm, Sunday noon to 10pm and Bank Holiday Monday 9am until 10pm again.

Normal opening hours will see the deli open Wednesday to Sunday 9am-5pm and the restaurant 6pm onwards.

“ I have a really nice team with me now and new staff coming in and we can’t wait to get going,” said Gareth.

Gareth Ellison behind the counter at Resist! Vegan Kitchen

The deli will stock a large variety of fresh sandwiches, doughnuts and cakes and then switch to the restaurant in the evening where the usual popular Resist! street food menu of award-winning kebabs, burgers, fried ‘chicken’ and loaded fries will be available. All food, of course, will be vegan.

An alcohol licence has been secured, and Gareth will be working with independent local breweries as well as local growers for the food.

With the eating area quite small, bookings are always advised and can be made via: resistvegankitchen@gmail.com There is full disabled access.

When asked how he thought the business would do in Gaywood as opposed to the town centre, Gareth said: “I honestly think we will do better. We didn’t have the footfall at St James’ Street, and our custom was based on people coming specifically to visit us.

“But here there are so many lovely little communities, and I think we will do more business. Evenings will always be busy, which is why people will need to book.

“Loads of people have already popped their heads in, and I’ve had some lovely conversations.”

As well as their famous street food, Resist! is also planning special evenings such as taco nights, ‘wings’ evenings and food challenges.

An in-house PA will mean regular, small music gigs will be held, the first of which sees charismatic Brighton folk punk singer Jake Martin perform on Saturday, May 3.

There will also be open-mic nights, folk evenings and spoken word poetry events in the evenings as well as daytime crochet sessions, men’s mental health groups, yoga and coffee mornings.