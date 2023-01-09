Brides and grooms were given a helping hand in planning their big days as they attended a wedding fair at Lynn's Corn Exchange at the weekend.

Yesterday, MJR Events held their fifth annual wedding fair at the venue, with more than 170 brides and their families and friends at the fair.

A total of 36 different companies showcased their wide range of services for the couples, ranging from cars and photographers, to clothes, dresses and jewellery.

Mark Raines, who runs MJR Events, is also a wedding photographer and holds his own stall at the wedding fairs.

MJR Events also hosts wedding fairs across Norfolk, which are always held around January time.

Mark said: "Early January is a very good time because there are obviously lots of engagements over the Christmas period.

"Everyone is always keen to start planning, so early January shows are always really busy."

MJR Events has previously won awards for the shows it has put on.

Mark added: "The Corn Exchange is one of our favourite shows we do.

"We always have a really good turnout.

"We've always been grateful for the support of all the local business that are there."

The wedding shows are enjoyed by many, including the exhibitors as they "keep coming back every year".