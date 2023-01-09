Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Popular wedding fair held at King's Lynn Corn Exchange to help brides organise their big days

By Molly Nicholas
-
Molly.Nicholas@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:36, 09 January 2023
 | Updated: 14:38, 09 January 2023

Brides and grooms were given a helping hand in planning their big days as they attended a wedding fair at Lynn's Corn Exchange at the weekend.

Yesterday, MJR Events held their fifth annual wedding fair at the venue, with more than 170 brides and their families and friends at the fair.

A total of 36 different companies showcased their wide range of services for the couples, ranging from cars and photographers, to clothes, dresses and jewellery.

Businesses showcasing their services.. Jim Jonas.
Businesses showcasing their services.. Jim Jonas.
Angela Sims showcasing her service
Angela Sims showcasing her service
Pictured...Darren Williams
Pictured...Darren Williams

Mark Raines, who runs MJR Events, is also a wedding photographer and holds his own stall at the wedding fairs.

MJR Events also hosts wedding fairs across Norfolk, which are always held around January time.

Mark said: "Early January is a very good time because there are obviously lots of engagements over the Christmas period.

Pictured...Danny Rhodes
Pictured...Danny Rhodes
Wedding Fair at The Corn Exchange
Wedding Fair at The Corn Exchange

"Everyone is always keen to start planning, so early January shows are always really busy."

MJR Events has previously won awards for the shows it has put on.

Wedding Fair at The Corn Exchange....Kevin Clarke
Wedding Fair at The Corn Exchange....Kevin Clarke

Mark added: "The Corn Exchange is one of our favourite shows we do.

"We always have a really good turnout.

"We've always been grateful for the support of all the local business that are there."

Attendees...Brett Durant and Mel Durant
Attendees...Brett Durant and Mel Durant
Organiser Mark Raines
Organiser Mark Raines

The wedding shows are enjoyed by many, including the exhibitors as they "keep coming back every year".

Business Human Interest Kings Lynn Molly Nicholas
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE