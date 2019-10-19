Popular West Norfolk charity marathon man Alec dies at 97

A West Norfolk man who ran 13 London Marathons, including several when into his 80s, has died at the age of 97.

Alec Knibbs was well-known for his London Marathon runs and residents living near to him on the Springwood Estate in Gaywood would await his annual springtime knock on their door asking for a donation towards his London Marathon sponsorship.

Over the years Mr Knibbs raised thousands of pounds for various charities. He also took part in local runs, including the annual GEAR 10k run through Lynn.

Alec Knibbs, who has died, aged 97

A retired university lecturer, Mr Knibbs moved to Lynn 25 years ago with his first wife Hazel.

He spent some time on his own following her death until, at the age of 89, he married his second wife, Liz, at St Faith’s Church, Gaywood, on October 15, 2011.

In 2016 Mr Knibbs was awarded the Legion D’Honneur, the highest French order of merit for civil or military conduct, for his involvement in the Normandy D-Day Landings.

He and his wife would travel to London each November to take part in the Remembrance Day commemoration and parade at London’s Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall.

Mr Knibbs had been actively involved in the life of St Faith’s Church, carrying out various volunteer roles, including the church gardening group and St Faith’s waste-paper re-cycling scheme. For some years he was also chairman of the Gaywood uniformed Scout group.

He was known as a quiet, but determined man and was a man who would always act in a courteous and dignified manner. He was a kind and caring man and would always inquire of the well being of church members.

St Faith’s deputy churchwarden, Richard Parr, said everyone within the church community at St Faith’s has been saddened by his death on Sunday after a period of treatment in Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.

He said: “Alec was a man of immense charm, courtesy and a true gentleman of the old school. He was always interested in the welfare of church members.

“His running of London Marathons became legendary and, even in his 80s, he took part in the famous capital city race and was proud of his collection of marathon medals.

“His presence in our church community will be sorely missed. We hold his widow, Liz, and his daughters, Melanie and Vivien, in our prayers and thoughts.”

Funeral arrangement for Mr Knibbs will be announced in due course.