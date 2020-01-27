ABP’s Port of Lynn has sealed a new long-term deal with Goldstar Metal Traders, a leading scrap metal specialist in Norfolk.

Servicing a wide range of factory premises, demolition sites and waste transfer facilities, Goldstar Metal Traders deploy over 400 skips and containers currently in service throughout the Midlands and East Anglia.

Port manager Kim Kennedy said: “We have enjoyed working with Goldstar since 2017 as they are the leading scrap metal specialist in East Anglia. This new deal is great news for the region because it means that we will continue to power the region’s prosperous future.”

Ben Ward, managing director of Goldstar Metal Traders and Kim Kennedy, port manager at King's Lynn, celebrate the new deal in front of the port office (27728916)

The move also strengthens the port's vital role in supporting the UK recycling industry.

Operating from Berth 16 at the Port Lynn, Goldstar exports ferrous and non-ferrous metals to central Europe and the Baltic states.

Ben Ward, managing director, Goldstar Metal Traders, said: “Due to its location and great transport links, the Port of Lynn is a natural choice for us when it comes to exporting scrap metal to destinations across Europe.

"We’re pleased to have completed this new deal and look forward to continuing our productive relationship with ABP in the coming years.”

