It is hoped that Port Sutton Bridge will be up-and-running again soon - and providing a jobs boost for the area.

The site was bought last year and an operational licence granted earlier this month.

It is understood that Goldstar Metal Traders, which specialises in scrap metal and ELV (end of life vehicle), has acquired the port.

Sutton Bridge port

Cllr Michael Booth, who represents Sutton Bridge on South Holland District Council, said: “I’m of the opinion that there’s a port there and it should be working.

“They’re keeping the name Port Sutton Bridge and want to bring it back where it was.

“I’m very pleased with that and there’s going to be quite a few jobs created if it gets working properly again.”

Port Sutton Bridge has been closed since March.

While some locals had feared Goldstar - which has sites in Lynn, Wisbech and Wereham - would turn to port into a scrap yard, Cllr Booth says that would not be the case.

Michael Booth

“I have had a meeting with the port directors because there’s been quite a lot of complaints with people thinking there’s going to be scrap yards there.

“But they’ve assured me that there’s not going to be a scrap yard.

“They’re not saying they won’t be loading ships with some metal, but they’ve got a (breakers yard) lease at Lynn and they’re going to keep that.”

Cllr Booth also hopes jobs created at the port would have a knock-on effect for the area.

He continued: “We’ve got enough problems at Sutton Bridge. It is probably one of the most deprived areas in South Holland and the way out of that is providing jobs.

“I’m trying to encourage investment into Sutton Bridge. If they’re doing that then that to me is good news.”

News the port has an operating licence was revealed in papers for tonight’s South Holland District Council Performance Monitoring Panel: “Since last November officers have been working with a company based in Fenland who were interested in purchasing Port Sutton Bridge which had ceased operation and was on the market.

“The team’s role has been to facilitate meetings, signpost them to relevant agencies and act as an interface with the various departments at SHDC and LCC (Lincolnshire County Council) as and when required.

“The company took possession of the port on October 31 and as of January 4, the port once again has an operational licence.

“Officers will continue to support where appropriate, particularly in making connections with a variety of potential end users.”

The news offers a bit of positivity for Sutton Bridge following confirmation that Bakkavor is closing its factory in Millennium Way.

The port first opened in 1978 and boasts 349m of continuous quay and also 21,000m of warehousing.

Last year port founder Peter Clery lamented the closure of the site.

“I am very sad as I had built a cracking business and people ran it into the ground,” he said.

“We had wonderful trade. We imported steel from Belgium which was sent to the Midlands to be processed into body parts and it was then exported to Sweden.

“We had ships from South America.

“Sutton Bridge has easier access to the sea than ports in (places such as) Lynn.”

Goldstar SMT has been contacted for comment.