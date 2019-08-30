Positive feedback for planters despite acts of vandalism

A Discover King's Lynn Street Ranger has said the reaction to the new planters in the town centre has been largely positive despite an act of vandalism last week.

David Rayner said while certain businesses have neglected the planters, overall the £6,000 initiative is being met with "a lot of good comments".

Photos were sent into the Lynn News last Friday morning showing a planter which appeared to have been thrown into the street outside Waterstones on Norfolk Street.

This was taken at Norfolk Street in King's Lynn last Friday morning

Mr Rayner also said planters on Tower Street had been moved and thrown into the street during the night last weekend.

"The planters are down to the businesses really. They were told when they were first offered them that they would have to look after them," Mr Rayner added.

"They were given the option to take them inside overnight."

The scene on Friday, August 23 after planters had been vandalised

The planters have been placed at selected locations around the town centre as part of a Business Improvement District (BID) Discover King’s Lynn project that also includes hanging baskets and colourful bunting.

BID manager Vicky Etheridge previously said there was not a "bottomless pit" to keep replacing the planters if they were vandalised.

She also said: "I do not know why they would be a target for thieves."