Positive response as King's Lynn cinema unveils new screens

By Ben Hardy
Published: 16:39, 27 July 2020
 | Updated: 16:48, 27 July 2020

Having started major revamp work in January, Lynn's Majestic Cinema has today unveiled what its news screens look like.

Although a reopening date has not been confirmed yet following the coronavirus lockdown period, the cinema has given the public its first sighting of the brand new screen four, and completely renovated screen two.

Customers appeared to be impressed with the changes in response to a video of the new screens.

