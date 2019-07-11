Post-mortem to take place on King's Lynn teenager

A post-mortem examination on a teenager who died following a disturbance in South Lynn is due to take place today.

Reece Hornibrook, 17, died in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, two days after sustaining serious head injuries in an incident on Saddlebow Road.

Norfolk Police has confirmed that tests to establish the cause of his death are scheduled to be carried out today.

However, it may be some time before the results are known.

Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue, South Lynn, was yesterday remanded in custody by magistrates in Norwich in connection with the incident.

He has been charged with assault, occasioning grievous bodily harm, though police have stressed that is subject to a review following the results of the post-mortem.

An application for him to be released on bail is due to be heard at Norwich Crown Court tomorrow.