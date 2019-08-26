Post Office in West Norfolk closes temporarily due to lack of staff

Officials have apologised to villagers after a Post Office temporarily closed last week due to a "staff shortage".

A sign which was placed at South Wootton Post Office said the business was closed due to "unavoidable circumstances".

Another stated that the Post Office, on Priory Court, would be closed for five days between last Tuesday and Tuesday, August 27.

Signs at South Wootton Post Office. (15669825)

It read: "Due to circumstances beyond the control of management, we will be operating reduced hours for the week commencing Monday the 19th of August."

A resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "South Wootton Post Office has closed for most of this week due to the manager going on his holiday, causing customers to become very frustrated since there are very few Post Offices in Lynn."

The resident added: "This is not good for customers and also shops around the Post Office that are dealing with upset customers.

"South Wootton is meant to be a desirable area and I feel that this is not acceptable and is letting the community down."

A Post Office spokeswoman said: "We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of South Wootton Post Office, this is due to staff shortage."

The branch will reopen on Tuesday, August 27.