Lynn postal workers battled freezing temperatures to strike over pay - but the Royal Mail has slammed trade unions for “misleading” them.

Staff at the town’s sorting office took to the street once more on Wednesday to protest against what they feel was an unfair wage increase offer of nine per cent - and plan to do so today (Thursday).

The Communication Workers Union (CWU), the UK’s main trade union for postal workers, had begun pay discussions earlier this year with a two per cent offer.

Postal workers continue to strike in Lynn despite the cold weather

In October, Lynn staff told the Lynn News they believed seven per cent would represent fair value - but the CWU has now rejected an even higher figure.

Independent borough councillor Jo Rust, who attended this week’s strike, described the latest offer as “deliberately eroded”.

She said: “An offer has been put to the posties, but what that offer will involve is them losing up to £70 a week of their basic salary.

“So while the Royal Mail bosses are saying ‘we’ve made an offer that increases their pay’, it actually doesn’t.

“It’s really frustrating, because from the posties’ perspective they don’t feel that their requests are being taken seriously.

“The solidarity shown is proof that the Government claim that the public are fed up with the strikers is incorrect.”

However, Royal Mail has expressed concern that the CWU is both causing havoc over the festive period and “misleading” its staff.

A spokesman said: “The CWU is striking at our busiest time, deliberately holding Christmas to ransom for our customers, businesses and families across the country.

“We are doing everything we can to deliver Christmas for our customers, and would like to thank the increasing number of posties returning to work each strike day, temporary workers and managers from across the business who are helping to keep the mail moving.

“However, this task becomes more challenging as Christmas nears.

"Three weeks ago, we made a best and final pay offer worth up to nine per cent over 18 months. Instead of working with us to agree on changes required to fund that offer and get pay into our posties’ pockets, the CWU has announced plans to ballot in the New Year for further strike action.

“Their misguided belief that further industrial action - in a business already losing more than £1million a day - will result in an improved pay offer is misleading its members and risking their long-term job security.”

Cllr Rust said postal workers do not enjoy holding customers to ransom, but feel it is necessary.

“They’re humans, they’re impacted by it as well. They don’t want to see anybody not get letters in time,” she added.

“It’s also cold and difficult to do strike action in the winter months, but this is what is needed in order to bring about a better offer.”

Postal workers are set to protest again today (Thursday) as well as December 23 and 24.