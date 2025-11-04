Indoor bowls players could soon have a new permanent home with West Norfolk Council identifying a potential site in the Vancouver Centre for the sport’s relocation from Lynnsport.

The proposed venue, situated on the first floor of the shopping complex, is spacious enough to accommodate four rinks, along with essential ancillary facilities.

Access is currently the key challenge, but the council is exploring the installation of a lift to ensure the site meets accessibility standards.

Bowlers from Lynnsport Indoor Bowls Club during a demonstration outside the Town Hall.

Plans by West Norfolk Council to deliver a multi-million-pound upgrade of the Lynnsport leisure complex had sparked deep concern among members of Lynnsport Bowls Club.

The proposals, which include replacing the ageing St James Swimming Pool with a modern new pool at the facility, would have seen the existing five-rink bowls hall demolished and replaced with a much smaller two-rink facility.

Cllr Simon Ring, who is leading the council’s leisure portfolio, confirmed the development in an update shared with local bowlers and community representatives this week.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that we may have identified a promising site in the town centre,” he said.

“It will require significant capital investment to address accessibility and fit-out requirements, but I’m confident these can be overcome once we’ve assessed the financial viability.”

Cllr Ring said initial costings are expected ahead of the council’s Leisure Working Group meeting in early November, with further details to follow once councillors involved in the project have been briefed.

The concept being explored would see the club provided with a fully fitted “turn-key” facility, including relocation of the existing playing surface from Lynnsport, and a peppercorn rent for an initial period, with the club covering utility costs.

The arrangement would allow the bowlers to manage the venue independently and generate income, supported by the council’s Alive Leisure team to help the sport grow.

The proposal follows extensive consultation with the English Indoor Bowling Association (EIBA) and the Bowls Development Alliance (BDA), who warned that a two-rink alternative would not be sustainable for the club.

“The EIBA expressed a clear view that a two-rink facility would not be sufficient to sustain the club,” said Cllr Ring.

“Bowls has a relatively modest number of active participants, but its contribution to wellbeing and community cohesion is significant.”

He added that the discussions had highlighted both the passion within the club and the importance of supporting a sport that has served generations of players in the town.

Club representatives have welcomed the latest proposal but remain cautious about the financial implications.

“We’re pleased to see progress and look forward to visiting the site,” a spokesperson said.

“There are still questions around the costs involved, but we’re encouraged by the council’s commitment to finding a long-term home for indoor bowls.”

If the plan proves viable, the move would free up valuable space at Lynnsport for expanding demand in other sports such as swimming, gymnastics, and fitness activities.

Cllr Ring added: “There’s genuine goodwill on all sides to make this work. It’s taken time to reach this stage, but I believe we’re finally moving in the right direction.”