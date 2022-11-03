Disruption to rush-hour traffic on one of Lynn's busiest roads this morning was caused by pothole repairs.

The A47 eastbound was temporarily closed off, with two lanes being shut at about 8.18am.

It was as Highways teams were repairing a pothole, with people reporting seeing a large pothole in the left lane of the road, in between the Pullover roundabout and the Saddlebow slip road, on social media.

The A47 dual-carriageway in King's Lynn

A spokesperson from Norfolk Police said: "We were called at 8.18am about Highways repairing a pothole on the A47 eastbound.

"It needed double lane road closure and the road closure was lifted at 9.09am."