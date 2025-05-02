Resurfacing works are set to begin on a busy town centre road often used by buses.

Residents of Portland Street in Lynn have previously complained about the quality of the road, which has a number of potholes.

However, Norfolk County Council has now announced resurfacing works will begin on the road, located between the town’s bus and train station.

Portland Street in Lynn will be closed for a night to be resurfaced. Picture: Google Maps

On May 11, the road will be closed for one night while the work takes place, subject to weather conditions and construction delays.

The work will cost around £40,000 and will be carried out by the county council’s infrastructure department and its contractors.

The road will close at 6pm on May 11 and will reopen at 6.30am on Tuesday, May 12. There will be no access for vehicles while it is shut.

Residents of Portland Street will be allowed to park their vehicles either on the roof or outside areas of the Vancouver Quarter car park overnight for free using their valid resident zone permit for Portland Street.

Business owners on Portland Street have previously complained about the quality of the road, and put it down to the large number of buses using the street.

Roy Brain, of Calvert Brain and Fraulo, expressed his concerns to the Lynn News in March. His business has since moved premises.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout. A signed diversion route will be in place while the road is closed.