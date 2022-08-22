An outbreak of bird flu has been detected on a poultry farm near Lynn.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) said a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) – H5N1 – was confirmed in commercial poultry at a premises near Gayton yesterday.

A three kilometre Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone has been put in place around the premises.

An outbreak of bird flu has been detected on a poultry farm near Lynn. Picture: iStock

Bird flu outbreak at Gayton farm. Picture: Animal and Plant Health Agency

All the poultry on the premises will be humanely culled, the APHA said.