Poultry at Gayton farm near King's Lynn to be culled after bird flu outbreak

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 16:28, 22 August 2022
 | Updated: 16:29, 22 August 2022

An outbreak of bird flu has been detected on a poultry farm near Lynn.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) said a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) – H5N1 – was confirmed in commercial poultry at a premises near Gayton yesterday.

A three kilometre Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone has been put in place around the premises.

An outbreak of bird flu has been detected on a poultry farm near Lynn. Picture: iStock
Bird flu outbreak at Gayton farm. Picture: Animal and Plant Health Agency
Bird flu outbreak at Gayton farm. Picture: Animal and Plant Health Agency

All the poultry on the premises will be humanely culled, the APHA said.

