Poultry at Gayton farm near King's Lynn to be culled after bird flu outbreak
Published: 16:28, 22 August 2022
| Updated: 16:29, 22 August 2022
An outbreak of bird flu has been detected on a poultry farm near Lynn.
The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) said a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) – H5N1 – was confirmed in commercial poultry at a premises near Gayton yesterday.
A three kilometre Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone has been put in place around the premises.
All the poultry on the premises will be humanely culled, the APHA said.