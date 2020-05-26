Poundland store reopens in King's Lynn
Published: 09:17, 26 May 2020
| Updated: 09:21, 26 May 2020
A discount retailer has announced 26 stores are reopening this week including in Lynn.
The Poundland store on Broad Street in the town's Vancouver Quarter will be reopening after closing in late March due to the coronavirus restrictions.
It comes after 51 stores across the country were reopened last week as lockdown restrictions continue to ease.
