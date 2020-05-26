Home   News   Article

Poundland store reopens in King's Lynn

By Ben Hardy
-
Published: 09:17, 26 May 2020
 Updated: 09:21, 26 May 2020

A discount retailer has announced 26 stores are reopening this week including in Lynn.

The Poundland store on Broad Street in the town's Vancouver Quarter will be reopening after closing in late March due to the coronavirus restrictions.

It comes after 51 stores across the country were reopened last week as lockdown restrictions continue to ease.

