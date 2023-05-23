A landlord has said that Poundland was offered “every opportunity” to stay in Lynn town centre – but it is now set to be replaced by another shop.

The discount store on Broad Street, within the Vancouver Quarter, is set to shut at the start of next month.

Company bosses said that although they wished to stay open at the site, their landlord “asked them to leave”.

The Poundland store on Broad Street looks set to be replaced with an “exciting new brand”

However, Vancouver Quarter – the landlord of the building – has denied this.

A spokesperson said: “Poundland were offered every opportunity to remain but unfortunately the parties were unable to agree terms.

“However, the landlord has managed to attract an exciting new brand to take the unit once Poundland have vacated, although at this time the details remain confidential.”

The store will close its doors on June 2, with a number of residents expressing their displeasure at the decision.

A Poundland spokesperson had said: “We would very much have liked to stay, but the landlord has asked us to leave and we’re now looking at other options.”

There is another Poundland store at Lynn’s Pierpoint Retail Park which remains open.